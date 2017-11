After weeks of campaigning, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will finally announce the results of the same-sex marriage postal survey this morning.

The ABS is making its announcement at 10am AEDT after results for the postal survey closed earlier this month.

Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Australians took part in the voluntary poll, a return rate that compares more than favourably with the 91 per cent who voted at the compulsory 2016 federal election.