Five times gold Olympic medal winner Ian Thorpe has joined a Marriage Equality event in Sydney to await the outcome of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Olympian Ian Thorpe is quietly confident the same-sex marriage survey will deliver a majority 'yes" vote.

"Personally, I want to see this," he said at a Marriage Equality event in Sydney ahead of the 10am announcement of the result.

"We are cautiously optimistic at this stage."

The five times swimming Olympic gold medal winner came out as gay in 2014.

Other high-profile Australians attending the Sydney Marriage Equality gathering include comedian and actor Magda Szubanski, former prime minister Tony Abbott's sister and Sydney councillor Christine Forster and Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

A parallel event is being held in Melbourne with federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Szubankski said she was praying for a 'yes' result.

"It is about someone like me having the right, but also the privilege and the responsibility of marriage in marrying someone of my own age," she told Seven Network.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will announce the outcome of the voluntary postal survey in Canberra.

The history-making news will be broadcast around Australia.

Most opinion polls have pointed to a likely majority 'yes' vote from the 12 million Australians who've taken part.