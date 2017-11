Adelaide coach Joey Wright says the NBL return of Jerome Randle has no bearing on him ahead of the 36ers' game against his new side, the Sydney Kings.

Randle won the NBL's MVP last season with Adelaide but returns to the city to face Wright's side as a Sydney King on Saturday night.

"It has no bearing on me at all ... I'm more interested in trying to win that ball game," Wright said on Thursday.