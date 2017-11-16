AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admits off-field incidents will continue to be an issue. (AAP)

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan admits a newly-updated respect and responsibility policy won't be the end of off-field incidents.

The renewed 16-page policy, managed by AFL general manager of Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch, has been sent to clubs, who will also undergo further education.

It has been 20 months in the making but comes after Richmond premiership player Nathan Broad distributed an image of a topless woman without her permission on grand final night, resulting in a three-game suspension.

Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins and former Victoria Police Commissioner Ken Lay, who chairs the Council of Australian Government's Advisory Council on Family Violence, were part of the committee which updated the policy.

Among its main points, the policy:

* establishes a clear complaint, investigation and support protocol

* increases oversight of key incidents by the AFL Integrity Unit, and

* sets out the principles and objectives of disciplinary responses to harassment and violence against women.

"I don't pretend that this is the end of all incidents or that we still don't have challenges," McLachlan said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our sport is committed to addressing the cultural issues that cause harm to women and girls.

"We know that it required policies, procedures, education and leadership to address those issues and this policy is about making sure that if and when we face incidents in our game that have harmed women, we have a transparent and trustworthy process to deal with complaints."