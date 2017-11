The Arson Squad is examining what caused a large structure fire at a Perth shopping centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The blaze started just after 1.30am on Thursday at the Bentley Plaza Shopping Centre on Albany Highway.

A police spokesman said due to the extensive damage, Arson Squad detectives were examining the scene to identify the cause of the fire.