An Australian United Nations diplomat has tragically fallen to his death from the seventh floor of a New York building.

Julian Simpson, 30, a second secretary to the UN for Australia, died on the Lower East Side in the early hours of Wednesday, local time.

Mr Simpson had been out with his wife and friends before they returned home to admire the view of the Empire State Building, which was lit up in rainbow colours to celebrate Australia's gay marriage vote, The New York Post reported.

The Post cited police sources as saying Mr Simpson may have been playing "trust" game on the rooftop deck of the building when the accident happened.

Mr Simpson was rushed to the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Comment is being sought from Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.