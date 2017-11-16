Australia need one win from their remaining three T20 matches to retain the Ashes but that's the minimum expectation from captain Rachael Haynes.

Australia can end England's women's Ashes resistance with a single victory from the series' three remaining matches but nothing more than a Twenty20 whitewash will do.

The hosts were frustrated after being unable to clinch the urn when England's batters held out for a draw on the final day of the day-night Test at North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

The result kept England in the multi-formatted contest but with Australia leading 6-4 on points, the visitors will need to win all three T20s for a series victory starting with Friday's clash at the same venue.

Australian captain Rachael Haynes believes a one-and-done attitude won't creep into her side.

''We're not just thinking it's one game away from our point of view," she told reporters.

"We want to win all three T20s. We want to finish really strongly."

Australia's coach Matthew Mott lit the fuse for the series by claiming England had killed off any early hope of a result in the Test with a go-slow batting attitude.

Both teams' coaches were also frustrated by a flat, lifeless pitch, which made a draw the most likely outcome.

Middle-order player Haynes expected more of the same on Friday with batters having to work hard for their runs but she'll resist the temptation to play all four of the spinners in her squad.

"Having a look at it today, it looks very much like it did on day one of the Test match, in terms of it being quite dry ... probably not the pace in it that we see in other venues," Haynes said.

"I don't think we'll play four spinners, to be honest. We'll pick a balanced team."

Another variable that might frustrate Australia is the weather, with showers and a storm possibly to affect the match attended by an expected crowd to 7000.

Australia started their campaign to retain the Ashes with two one-day victories before losing the third 50-over clash then not able to close out the Test victory.

The teams will next head to Canberra for the final two matches on Sunday and Thursday.