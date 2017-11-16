Australia ranks as a "very poor performing country" when it comes to climate change policy in a new report, and Labor has slammed the government for it.
Coming in at 57th in a ranking of 61 countries by the Climate Change Performance Index, Australia placed above only South Korea, Kazakhstan, Japan and Saudi Arabia.
"Not only will Turnbull fail our international obligations he is failing future generations of Australians," shadow minister for climate change Mark Butler said in a statement on Thursday.
MORE NEWS:
Mugabe confirms house arrest as Zimbabwe military denies coup
Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has told South Africa's President Jacob Zuma he is currently under house arrest, but the military says they're dealing with criminals within Mr Mugabe's circles, not overthrowing him.