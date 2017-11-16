Signout
  Australia's climate change performance is placed above only South Korea, Kazakhstan, Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Australia has maintained its low ranking in the annual Climate Change Performance Index, with Labor calling the government out on the issue.
AAP - SBS Wires
30 MINS AGO  UPDATED 6 MINS AGO

Australia ranks as a "very poor performing country" when it comes to climate change policy in a new report, and Labor has slammed the government for it.

Coming in at 57th in a ranking of 61 countries by the Climate Change Performance Index, Australia placed above only South Korea, Kazakhstan, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

"Not only will Turnbull fail our international obligations he is failing future generations of Australians," shadow minister for climate change Mark Butler said in a statement on Thursday.

