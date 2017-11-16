A UK bakery chain has divided customers by reworking a nativity scene in a promotional advent calendar.

Greggs bakery in the UK has apologised for replacing Jesus with a sausage roll in a nativity scene image in an advent calendar.

The promotional image showed the three wise men surrounding a manger, but a sausage roll was used instead of Jesus in the photo.

Social media was divided over the image with many Christians expressing their outrage at the reworked nativity scene.

"Won't buy from Greggs again until they prove they have respect for all religions," one social media user wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote: "@GreggsOfficial Replacing The King of Kings with a sausage roll? Whatever PR cabbage thought that up has cost you a lot of money. #BoycottGreggs for the rest of time. Idiots!"

Many social media users found the funny side of the promotion.

"That #greggs Christmas thing is literally hilarious. Are people really getting that offended by a sausage roll?," one social media commenter wrote.

Greggs said in a statement: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”