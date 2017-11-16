BHP Billiton chief executive Andrew Mackenzie says the mining giant is confident that demand from China will remain strong.

BHP Billiton chief executive Andrew Mackenzie says the mining giant is confident that demand from China will remain strong despite a drop-off in housing and automotive.

Mr Mackenzie will tell BHP shareholders at the miner's annual general meeting that China's so-called Belt and Road initiative will keep infrastructure spending high.

"The Communist Party's drive to improve safety and the environment, and the efficiency of their industry, especially steel, will result in high premiums for the superior quality of our iron ore, coal and copper concentrate," Mr Mackenzie is expected to say.