BHP Billiton CEO Andrew McKenzie says BHP will keep its promise and sell its US shale assets (AAP)

Global miner hopes to sell its US onshore shale assets within two years.

Global miner BHP Billiton says it will not go back on its decision to sell its US onshore shale assets, which the company has identified as non-core, and hopes to make the sale within two years.

Chief executive Andrew Mackenzie told shareholders, at the annual general meeting in Melbourne, that BHP hopes to dispose of the assets through trade sales but may consider other means.

Mr Mackenzie said BHP was not going to rush any sales but did have a sense of urgency.