Cambodian police officials block a street during a hearing at the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh on November 16, 2017. (Getty)

Cambodia's Supreme Court dissolved the country's main opposition party and banned more than 100 of its politicians from office for five years on Thursday, in a case blasted by rights groups as politically motivated.

The court "decides to dissolve the CNRP and ban 118 leaders... from politics for five years starting from the date of the verdict," said Judge Dith Munty, referring to the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

The judge said the party, by failing to send any lawyers to the trial, had effectively confessed to government allegations of plotting.

Today's headlines Muslims 'not to blame for Western Sydney No result' A Western Sydney Yes voter says religion is not to blame for the high number of No voters in his area, the lack of Yes campaigning in the region is. SBS exclusive: Food delivery workers risking their lives in high-speed tunnels There are growing demands for food delivery services to improve safety training standards for its couriers after cyclists have been captured on security videos breaking the law, at times unknowingly, in Sydney. Male, female relationship fundamentally different: No voices heard in Senate Conservative politicians urge respect for No voters as they flag amendments to the same-sex marriage bill.

Hun Sen, a firebrand former Khmer Rouge fighter who has held office for 32 years, promised a guilty verdict will be delivered on Thursday -- a ruling most agree is inevitable in a justice system firmly under the premier's thumb.

The move is considered a crushing blow to a movement that has been battered by legal attacks since it nearly unseated Hun Sen in the last national election in 2013.

Scores of riot police were deployed outside the Phnom Penh court early Thursday as the hearing began, though there were no signs of protests.

Government lawyers took several hours to present their case before the panel of nine judges, whose president Dith Munty is himself a member of Hun Sen's ruling CPP party.

They accused the CNRP of teaming up with the US and other foreign forces to plot a revolution -- allegations Washington and rights groups have dismissed as bogus.