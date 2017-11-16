CBA says it is "well advanced" in its search for a replacement for CEO Ian Narev (AAP)

Commonwealth Bank chairman Catherine Livingstone says the lender's search for a chief executive to replace Ian Narev is "well advanced".

Commonwealth Bank chairman Catherine Livingstone says the lender's search for a new chief executive is "well advanced".

Ms Livingstone will tell shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting that Ian Narev, who is retiring amid the fallout of allegations the bank breached money laundering and terrorism funding laws, is still scheduled to leave by June 30.

"A global search for Ian's replacement is well advanced, and we are considering internal candidates, and external candidates from Australia and offshore," Ms Livingstone will say.