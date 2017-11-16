Michael Cheika has resisted the temptation to start Karmichael Hunt in the centres for the Wallabies against England at Twickenham.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has resisted the temptation to start Karmichael Hunt in Saturday's Twickenham Test against England.

The former NRL star was among the team's stand-out performers in the June Tests before an ankle injury sidelined him for the Rugby Championship.

Hunt was shaping as a likely starter for the marquee fixture of Australia's spring tour after playing the final 33 minutes of the 29-21 win over Wales last weekend at the Principality Stadium.

However, Cheika has opted to retain Hunt's Queensland teammate Samu Keravi to partner Tevita Kuridrani, with Hunt named on the extended bench.

Pack enforcer Adam Coleman has been named after injuring his thumb in the victory in Cardiff.

Rob Simmons has been passed fit after injuring his neck against the Welsh.

Wallabies: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio.

Res: Stephen Moore, Tom Robertson, Allan Ala'alatoa, Mat Philip, Ben McCalman, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Karmichael Hunt, Henry Speight (one to be omitted).