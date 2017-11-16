A yacht carrying at least half a tonne of cocaine has been intercepted at Lake Macquarie in NSW. (AAP)

An alleged drug smuggling syndicate has been dismantled in a multi-agency investigation after a yacht packed with cocaine was caught near Newcastle.

A yacht concealing at least half a tonne of cocaine in its hull has been intercepted near Newcastle, and three men are now behind bars.

The Catana 42 which had reportedly sailed from Tahiti was intercepted in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Toronto on Wednesday after a multi-agency investigation that started in August into international drug trafficking by sea, NSW Police say.

Three men aged 47, 63 and 68, have been arrested and charged over the alleged importation and are due to face Newcastle court on Thursday.

Supplied police photos show the catamaran docked at Toronto as authorities go onboard.

Officials from NSW Police, Australian Federal Police and Border Force will address media in Sydney later in the day.