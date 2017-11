A parliamentary committee will look into allegations of price-gouging by airlines.

The cost of airfares will come under the microscope from a parliamentary committee, with a government senator accusing carriers of price gouging.

The Senate's transport committee will look at how airlines determine prices in country areas and report to parliament by March next year.

"We've got some very atrocious cases of gouging where it costs up to $2000 to travel the same distance it costs $78 to travel in the metro (cities)," Liberal National Party senator Barry O'Sullivan told parliament.