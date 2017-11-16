Alastair Cook could get his last chance to find on-field form ahead of the Ashes against the Cricket Australia XI in Townsville.

D-Day has arrived for Alastair Cook as he aims to finally put on a score ahead of next week's first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

While Australia are yet to confirm at least two positions in their top order for the first Test, England are far more settled but have their own issues in their former captain.

Cook is yet to score above 35 in either of his three innings against weakened attacks on this summer's tour, having put on just 47 runs at an average of 15.66 across the first two warm-up matches.

With England expected to easily account for the Cricket Australia XI in Townsville, Thursday could easily shape as Cook's last chance to build a big innings before the Gabba Test.

And allrounder Chris Woakes, who took 6-54 on Wednesday to leave the CA XI 9-249 at stumps of day one of the tour match, said it was important England's top order kicked on in their first innings.

"Runs and form. You want to be going into that Test match next week with runs under your belt," Woakes said on Wednesday

"Guys that have had a good time at the crease, but I'm sure they would like to spend some more to get used to conditions as much as possible."

Cook scored 249 against the West Indies at Birmingham in August, but failed against the lowly-ranked team in his last two Tests for England.

The former captain averages 49.53 in Australia, thanks largely to his mega 2010-11 series, and could be a key weapon for England this summer if he finds form.

England have all but confirmed their top six for the first Test, with James Vince likely to bat at first drop and Dawid Malan at No.5 around openers Cook and Mark Stoneman, as well as Joe Root at four and Jonny Bairstow at No.6

However, none of the top order have made centuries in either of the first two warm-up matches, with the English camp having identified that as a goal for this match.

"For their own confidence it's nice to come off the bat with form," Woakes said.

"Centuries are obviously part of the game and going into a big Test series we're going to want to score big runs.

"Hopefully one of the guys are going to go big tomorrow and settle for a good position and put us into the game where we can win it as well."