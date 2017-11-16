Nat Fyfe is all ears after starring in Australia's opening International Rules win over Ireland. (AAP)

Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe is all ears after putting in a man-of-the-match performance in Australia's 10-point win over Ireland in Adelaide.

Star Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe says he has been using the International Rules series to pick the brains of some of the AFL's best players and coaches.

Fyfe put in a man-of-the-match display during Australia's 63-53 win last week over Ireland in Adelaide.

Australia will regain the Cormac McAnallen Trophy if they win, draw or lose by less than 10 points against Ireland in Saturday night's Test at Domain Stadium.

Fyfe has been meticulous in his preparation for the series.

The 26-year-old linked up with an amateur soccer club while holidaying in Spain so he could hone his round-ball skills.

And he put himself through a tough training program to ensure his fitness remained at its peak.

His efforts paid off when he scored three overs and one goal last week against Ireland.

Fyfe endured a tough maiden season this year as captain of Fremantle.

The heat was on the club after being thrashed by a combined 131 points in the opening two matches.

And the blowtorch was applied again late in the season when the Dockers copped 104-point hidings from Sydney and Richmond in consecutive weeks.

Fyfe's form was also criticised during the middle of the season.

Fremantle will enter this season's draft, armed with picks No.2 and No.5, and they were also able to secure Brandon Matera (Gold Coast) and Nathan Wilson (GWS) through trades.

Fyfe is confident about Fremantle's future, but he is doing everything he can to improve his captaincy skills.

Australia's International Rules squad is stacked with talent, and Fyfe says he has been using his time to seek advice from a range of people.

"Everyone is at the top end of their game so, to be able to mix with those sort of guys, has been really good," Fyfe said on Thursday.

"Both Ross (Lyon) and I have got ears and eyes open, just figuring out where the rest of the competition is at.

"For me, from a leadership perspective - to be able to pick the brain of Scott Pendlebury and Joel Selwood and ask them about their trials and tribulations as captains, particularly young captains - is invaluable."

Pendlebury (finger) and ruckman Paddy Ryder (rested) have been ruled out of the second Test in Perth.

North Melbourne speedster Shaun Higgins has been recruited to help fill the void.

"He is a top-end talent, elite skill and quick. He will suit the way we have been playing," Fyfe said of Higgins.

"We used the ball quite well in Adelaide and converted quite well in front of goals so he will slot in nicely."