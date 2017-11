Shares Fairfax Media spinoff Domain are seven cents higher 30 minutes after debuting on the ASX (AAP)

Shares in Fairfax Media's property-listing spinoff Domain Holdings have risen seven cents in their first half-hour of trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Domain shares, which opened at $3.80 at 1200 AEDT, were trading at $3.87 at 1230 AEDT while Fairfax Media shares were down 30.5 per cent, or 32.5 cents, at 74 cents.

Fairfax has retained 60 per cent of Domain with shareholders holding the remaining 40 per cent - receiving one Domain share for every 10 Fairfax shares owned.