England remain a possibility to join the bill for the Pacific Test Invitational in Sydney next June with a break scheduled in Super League fixtures.

Plans have been put in place for a second Pacific Test triple-header in Sydney in 2018 but England's participation is not guaranteed.

The World Cup success of Tonga and Papua New Guinea has prompted the NRL to strike while the iron is hot in unveiling plans for another showpiece occasion at Campbelltown Stadium next summer.

England played Samoa at Campbelltown last May, bringing down the curtain on a triple-header which also featured PNG, Cook Islands, Tonga and Fiji.

Tonga, Samoa and Papua New Guinea are confirmed participants in the 2018 Pacific Test Invitational on June 23, along with World Cup quarter-finalists Lebanon, and organisers say an additional two teams will be announced shortly.

There is a break in the Super League fixtures for that weekend but a spokesman for the Rugby Football League said that, while the organisation is looking at options for a competitive international fixture, it is not yet in a position to make an announcement.

"Last year's Invitational saw record crowds attend and there is already plenty of excitement building for the next instalment," Campbelltown Mayor George Brticevic, who attended the launch alongside NRL head of football Brian Canavan, said.

"I have no doubt that we will witness another three fantastic matches.

"We're proud to be able to host such high calibre sporting events and look forward to welcoming international players to our soil as part of a multi-year commitment by the NRL."

England head coach Wayne Bennett was especially keen for his team to play the mid-season Test in 2017 but his contract is up after the World Cup so any announcement about 2018 is unlikely to come until his future is resolved.