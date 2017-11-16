Aerial vision shows the state of the Manus tranist centres expected to house about 400 refugees and the failed asylum seekers. (SBS World News)

Footage filmed by SBS News shows construction machinery still on site at the two transit centres built to receive refugees from the former Australia detention centre.

The Australia government has repeatedly asserted all three transit facilities are ready to receive the refugees. However aerial footage captured via a drone shows a largely barren site.

It has been sixteen days since the Manus Island detention centre was decommissioned. There's about 400 refugees refusing to be leave, citing security reasons in the transit centres as the main reason.

Some refugees who are already on the site have posted videos in recent days showing there's no running water or power in some of the facilities.

The UNHCR has also inspected the site and said the same.

It has cost the Australian taxpayer reportedly more than $30 million to build the alternative accommodation.

Manus Province Police Commissioner David Yapu has told SBS News that the two disputed sites have power and water connected but has confirmed that security fencing is not complete.

“The question of fencing, yes those fences are not appropriate. We recommend for a similar type of fence that was erected at the [detention] centre, and the contractor will be looking at that to install new fences around the buildings."

Commander Yapu also told SBS that police would not use force to remove the refugees because it would be a breach of human rights.