Paris' Stade de France will host its second Rugby World Cup final after France won the 2023 rights. (AAP)

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be staged in France after World Rugby's council went against the board recommendation that it be held in South Africa.

France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup in a huge surprise after the World Rugby Council went against the recommendations of an extensive evaluation report in a secret ballot.

South Africa had been recommended by World Rugby's Board but the Council members went for France, which also held the tournament in 2007.

Ireland were eliminated after the first round when they secured eight of the 39 available votes to the 13 of South Africa and 18 of France. In the second round, France secured 24 votes to South Africa's 15.

The three bidding countries did not take part in the ballot. The remaining Six Nations and SANZAAR countries had three votes each with the rest made up from the six regional associations and smaller rugby countries. A minimum of 20 votes were needed.

South Africa, which staged the tournament in 1995, winning it in their first appearance after missing the first two World Cups because of the apartheid sporting ban, had been favourites after coming out clearly on top of the evaluation report.

South Africa received an overall score of 78.97 per cent to 75.88 for France and 72.25 for Ireland on a selection of weighted criteria but Council members were free to ignore the report if they wished.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont denied being humiliated after the council did just that.

"A humiliation for me? I don't think so. I don't think that at all," he said.

"There's always got to be one recommendation in the evaluation process and that was South Africa.

"Just because it went to France doesn't mean there's humiliation whatsoever.

"If you look, there wasn't a great deal between France and South Africa in the evaluation report. It was very close.

"We feel the process has been absolutely transparent. Everyone's been able to see how the scoring was."

French officials had publicly complained about many aspects of the evaluation report, accusing World Rugby of incompetence.

Japan will host the next World Cup, in 2019.

RUGBY WORLD CUP HOST NATIONS:

* 1987 New Zealand, Winners: New Zealand

* 1991 England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France, Winners: Australia

* 1995 South Africa, Winners: South Africa

* 1999 Wales, Winners: Australia

* 2003 Australia, Winners: England

* 2007 France, Winners: South Africa

* 2011 New Zealand, Winners: New Zealand

* 2015 England, Winners: New Zealand

* 2019 Japan

* 2023 France