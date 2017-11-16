Somewhere in the political rhetoric is a reasonably good economic story, especially the drop in the jobless rate to its lowest level since early 2013.

Malcolm Turnbull's "waffling" stoush with TV presenter Karl Stefanovic might be a metaphor for the prime minister and his government, both struggling to win over voters.

If the government bothered to put aside its slogans and partisan rhetoric for five minutes, it might find it has a reasonably good economic story to tell.

Sure, economic and painfully slow wage growth be faster but there are reasons to believe skimpy pay rises won't last forever.

For starters, National Australia Bank's highly-regarded monthly business survey shows conditions at their strongest in at least 20 years.

At an index of plus 21, conditions are four times the long-run average.

It's a sign that business will continue to invest and hire at a reasonable pace, putting further downward pressure on the jobless rate, which has now fallen to 5.4 per cent and the lowest level since February 2013.

As the slack in the labour market is absorbed, wages growth should accelerate, so the theory goes.

Business confidence is also holding above its long-run average despite rising political uncertainty from the citizenship shenanigans engulfing federal parliament and impacting consumers.

The monthly Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey again showed pessimists outnumbering optimists in November after an all but brief surge of optimism in October.

However, a survey this week by retailers and a national pollster predicted a $50 billion spend-up at the shops this Christmas, 2.8 per cent more than last year and defying the recent spate of sub-standard retail sales outcomes.

At the same time, the worries over a housing price boom appear to be subsiding through measures taken by the nation's financial regulators to limit investor participation in the market and government actions to assist first home buyers.

This has seen new housing entrants gaining their biggest share of new mortgages in five years to enjoy the Australian dream of home ownership.

There have also been some positive predictions on the state of the federal budget, at least in the short-term.

Avid budget watcher and economist Chris Richardson is predicting a budget deficit of $25.8 billion for 2017/18 when Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down his mid-year review in December, a $3.6 billion improvement on the May forecast.

It would be the smallest deficit in five years and the best result since the coalition came to power in mid-2013.

Stronger growth in China, resulting in a pick-up in demand for Australia's key commodities, is lifting company profits and the tax they pay.

Rising employment also means the individual tax take is greater.

Richardson expects this will spill over into a $1.4 billion budget improvement in 2018/19.

While he believes Treasury has been somewhat optimistic in its forecasting beyond that, a smaller $2 billion surplus is still seen in mid-2021.

So when Treasurer Scott Morrison talks about "better days ahead", he could well be right.

But it is still a three-word slogan Turnbull promised to rule out.

When Turnbull rolled Tony Abbott for the Liberal leadership two years ago he reeled off several benchmarks for failure and success.

The one that draws the most attention was the coalition's failure to peg back Labor in 30 consecutive Newspolls.

So far under Turnbull, 23 Newspolls in a row still favour Labor.

Another benchmark was that advocacy would replace slogans, and complex economic policies would be explained more clearly, respecting the intelligence of the Australian people.

Yet "jobs and growth" dominated Turnbull's 2016 election campaign, which has since turned into an 11-word slogan: "Jobs and growth is not just a slogan, it's an outcome."

Similarly, within a few sentences, any government media conference or political interview targets Labor and its leader Bill Shorten.

At which point eyes glaze over, and the positive message lost.

In the past few days, though, there's been a change of mood, at least in the Senate.

The overwhelming backing for marriage equality in the national survey has brought a warm, bi-partisan glow to at least one chamber of parliament.

There's lots of talk about "parliament working at its best".

Given the distrust voters have with their politicians, it will probably take more than one issue to see them in a better light, but at least it's a start.