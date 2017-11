Manly have appointed Lyall Gorman chief executive and extended coach Trent Barrett's contract.

Manly have named former Cronulla boss Lyall Gorman their chief executive.

They've also re-signed coach Trent Barrett until the end of 2020 in another key move to provide stability after a year plagued by off-field issues including an on-going salary cap investigation.

Gorman, who presided over the Sharks' drought breaking 2016 premiership, replaces Tim Cleary, who quit in May.