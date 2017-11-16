Richard Goyder's 12 years as chief executive of Coles and Bunnings owner Wesfarmers has come to an end.

Richard Goyder has wrapped up his 12 years as chief executive of Wesfarmers, describing the role as "demanding and relentless" as he hands control to Rob Scott.

Mr Goyder told the company's annual general meeting that joining Wesfarmers in 1993 was a dream come true for him and his wife Janine.

"We had just had our third child in Sydney, and Janine was keen to come back to Perth where there would be some family support," he said.

"I said that we would only move back if I could find a job at a good company like Wesfarmers."

Mr Goyder said he has enjoyed all his roles at Wesfarmers, in particular his time running the group's rural division, known then as Landmark.

He said Wesfarmers has been part of his life since he was a child growing up in Tambellup, in Western Australia's south, when his parents bought 500 units in the company, then called Westralia Farmers' Co-Operative.

"When Mum died last year, that initial investment of around $1,000 was worth $300,000," he said.

Mr Goyder took over as chairman of the AFL Commission in April, is on the board of Woodside Petroleum and joins the Qantas board on Friday.

His replacement Rob Scott is an Olympic silver medallist in rowing and has previously worked as managing director of the company's industrials division and finance director of Coles.