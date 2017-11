Legal advice has been sought on whether Queensland senator Andrew Bartlett could be disqualified from parliament.

The Australian Greens are seeking fresh legal advice on the eligibility of one of its newest senators, Andrew Bartlett.

Senator Bartlett, who was sworn in on Monday to replace disqualified senator Larissa Waters, was employed by the Australian National University at the time of his election.

Questions have been raised as to whether the ANU post could breach section 44 of the constitution, which disqualifies anyone who holds an office of profit under the Crown.