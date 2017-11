Harvey Norman shareholders have delivered a significant vote against the retailer's executive remuneration.

At the company's annual general meeting on Thursday, 23.29 per cent of shareholder votes went against the adoption of its remuneration report - just shy of the 25 per cent that constitutes a strike.

Two consecutive strikes on a company's executive remuneration can lead to a potential board spill.