Australia have opened their women's Rugby League World Cup defence with a 58-4 rout of the Cook Islands on Thursday.

The 11 tries-to-one demolition at Southern Cross Group Stadium sent a warning shot to the rest of the tournament.

And while the Jillaroos took their foot off the pedal in the second half as rain set in, the result was still emphatic.

In all the Australians had 10 different try-scorers.

The writing was on the wall from the get-go when halfback Caitlin Moran scythed through in the sixth minute for the first of her double.

The Jillaroos were bigger, faster, stronger and better drilled than their Pacific Islands opposition and dominated them in every facet from the ruck to kicking.

The game was summed up when five-eighth Ali Brigginshaw ran 60 metres to score when she had no right to do so.

At one point the Jillaroos found themselves working it out of their own end but went 80 metres to touch down via debutant back-rower Talesha Quinn.

When Isabelle Kelly crossed and Maddie Studdon converted from near the sideline, it was 36-0 at the break.

Perhaps most pleasing for coach Brad Donald was the fact all four of his debutantes - Nakia Davis-Welsh, Meg Ward, Brittany Breayley and Lavina O'Mealey - scored.

The Cook Islands did score a consolation try in the 72nd minute through Chantelle Inangaro Schofield.

Earlier, New Zealand looked shaky in the first-half before routing Canada 50-4 to open their tournament.

Back-rower Teuila Fotu-Moala was a standout, pulling off a string of bone -rattling tackles and crossing for a second-half double.