London's Old Vic theatre says 20 people have claimed they were victims of "inappropriate behaviour" by Kevin Spacey.

The theatre released the conclusion on Thursday following its investigation into allegations concerning the actor, who was its artistic director between 2004 and 2015.

"Despite having the appropriate escalation processes in place, it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability.

"This is clearly unacceptable and The Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely."