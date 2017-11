A man found dead at the side of a highway overnight in Perth may have been fatally struck by a truck in a hit and run.

Police responded after a man's body was seen on the Leach Highway at Bateman and when they arrived found a man believed to be in his 40s.

Police believed the man may have been hit by a semi-trailer truck.