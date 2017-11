Software group MYOB will buy the Australian and New Zealand assets of Reckon's Accountant Group for $180 million.

Business software group MYOB has announced it will buy rival Reckon's accounting business for $180 million.

MYOB chief executive officer Tim Reed says he expects the purchase of Reckon's Accountant Group assets - which include taxation and financial reporting software - to contribute to underlying earnings immediately.

Reckon shares were up 34.5 cents, or 28.5 per cent, to $1.555 at 1236 AEST while MYOB shares were four cents, or 1.1 per cent, higher at $3.67 follow the announcement.