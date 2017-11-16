National Australia Bank has fired several bankers and reprimanded dozens more after uncovering evidence of home loans submitted without proper documentation.

National Australia Bank has fired several bankers and reprimanded dozens more after discovering about 2,300 mortgages may have been issued without proper documentation.

NAB says 20 staff in NSW and Victoria have had their employments terminated, or are no longer employed by the bank, while another 32 have faced consequences including pay cuts.

The lender says a review found about 2,300 mortgages since 2013 may have been submitted without accurate documentation, with many involving overseas borrowers.