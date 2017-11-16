Former Victorian deputy speaker Don Nardella is under investigation by state and federal electoral commissions over his enrolment during his expenses scandal.

The Victorian and Australian electoral commissions are investigating former deputy speaker Don Nardella over his enrolment when he was allegedly living in a seaside caravan park and not in his electorate.

The opposition called for the investigation earlier this year when the news broke that Mr Nardella had claimed $98,254 in an allowance for country MPs despite his Melton electorate being within the metropolitan boundaries.

The investigations were confirmed by the Andrews government this week through question time, but the Victorian Electoral Commission says it would be inappropriate to comment.