Copping a serve from the Test captain may not be a good look.

But Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon says he can only see positive signs ahead of the Ashes series after helping NSW defeat Queensland by six wickets in their Sheffield Shield clash in Brisbane.

Lyon earned the ire of NSW and Test skipper Steve Smith on Wednesday after he somehow postponed the Shield match with a Blues win in sight and rain looming by burning toast.

The off-beat offie set off the dressing room fire alarm at Allan Border Field, forcing the scorers and third umpire to postpone the match as they evacuated the building as two fire trucks arrived.

Smith had a crack at Lyon as players from both sides mingled by the side of the field waiting to be given the green light to return.

Play resumed 30 minutes later as the Blues rattled off the final 18 runs to secure their third straight Shield victory.

Lyon could later see the funny side, even claiming Smith would pay the huge false alarm call-out fee.

"Steve Smith says he was going to cover it," he said.

"He was a bit grumpy. He's a bit stressed at the moment."

He may not be in Smith's good books but Lyon could only see good signs for the Ashes after claiming match figures of 4-88 against the Bulls.

Lyon could not wait to exploit the extra Gabba bounce at the first Ashes Test starting on November 23.

Out of Australia's Test venues, Lyon enjoys his best bowling average (27.46) at the Gabba.

He has taken 26 wickets in six Gabba Tests.

"I am very happy with the way I am bowling at the moment, I can't wait for next week," Lyon said.

"We know what the Gabba is like. It is a brilliant cricket wicket in my book - it's good fun."

Lyon said he was already in Ashes mode.

"I think I have already flicked the switch. I have been pretty excited about this summer for a long time now," he said.

"I was fortunate to play in that 5-0 (2013-14 home) series which was pretty exciting - hopefully we can recreate history."

The Australian team will be named on Friday.

Lyon gleefully stoked speculation about the line-up.

"I think I am batting six and we are using four quicks - that's what I have been telling Smithy," he said.