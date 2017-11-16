Samoa coach Matt Parish has continued his fight for pay equality in the Rugby League World Cup.

Parish used his press conference of Friday's quarter-final against the Kangaroos in Darwin to again put the heat on organisers to close the gap on pay disparity.

The Kangaroos will be paid $50,000 each for winning the trophy, while the Samoans are given a daily allowance equating to just over $1,200.

"They've got a so-called players association or whatever they are, but they're toothless. They're funded by the NRL, so what are they going to do," Parish said on Thursday.

Parish also attacked the Rugby League International Federation, who are in charge of player payments for the World Cup.

The NRL pay Australia and New Zealand under the current collective bargaining agreement.

Parish questioned where the $6.65 million in profits from the 2013 tournament were spent.

RLIF chairman Nigel Wood was tournament director four years ago when he trumpeted a turnover of around $27 million and promised to pass it on to the international body.

"It's just such an unfair playing field. The payments should be spread across the board. We're playing a team (tomorrow who) are getting $40,000-$60,000 for the tournament," Parish said.

"Our guys are getting $30 a day. How is that fair."

Parish pointed out to packed crowds in his pool games at Auckland and Palmerston, while the RLWC have also spruiked sellouts in Papua New Guinea and Hamilton.

"Where does the revenue go? Where does the profits go for the Rugby League World Cup, because they certainly don't go back to the nations," Parish said.

"The players are the ones that are giving up their annual leave, they're the ones that are sacrificing being with their families and playing in the tournament.

"Why should the (Kangaroos) players playing (tomorrow) get $50,000-$60,000 for the tournament and our guys get $30 a day.

"It's just absolutely unheard of in any other sport in the world, whether it's soccer or rugby union. It's quite amazing."