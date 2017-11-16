The Queensland premier and opposition leader are to face off during a debate on Sky News. (AAP)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls are about to face off in the only debate of the state election campaign.

The two leaders will share their views on Thursday night in the Sky News People's Forum at the Broncos Leagues Club in Brisbane, keen to get their message across to any voters who have yet to decide.

Pre-polling opened this week and as many as a third of voters are expected to vote early in the election instead of waiting for election day on November 25.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spent the last five days campaigning in the regions, making a series of targeted announcements revolving around her push for more jobs for Queenslanders.

Mr Nicholls started the week in southeast Queensland before also heading to the regions, pushing the LNP's plans to improve the state's economy and crack down on crime.

Both are likely to face questions on how they will reduce state debt, as well as the effect of One Nation on the campaign.

In a sign of the effect the minor party is having on the election, state leader Steve Dickson is also scheduled to take part in the forum.

The Greens say they were not invited to participate.

Labor has challenged the LNP over its decision to preference One Nation second in over 50 electorates, but Ms Palaszczuk has also refused to rule out sending Queenslanders back to the polls if neither party is able to form a majority in the 93 seat parliament.

The leaders will also tackle questions from the audience, with cost of living pressures and the Adani mega-mine among central issues.

The forum is the only time the leaders will face off in this campaign, after the other traditional debate, hosted by the Queensland Media Club, was called off due to scheduling conflicts.