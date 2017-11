Three more ex-Western Force players - Matt Philip, Billy Meakes and Richard Hardwick - have joined the Melbourne Rebels for the Super Rugby season.

The Melbourne Rebels' signing spree has continued with ex-Western Force Test players Matt Philip, Billy Meakes and Richard Hardwick joining the Super Rugby club.

Former New Zealand junior international five-eighth Tayler Adams was also announced as a new recruit on Thursday.

Wallabies Philip, Hardwick and Meakes will reunite with their Western Force coach David Wessels in Melbourne until the end of the 2019 season .