Sydney's same-sex marriage supporters have partied into the night. (AAP)

Same-sex marriage supporters have partied into the night after an overwhelming 'yes' vote.

Thousands of supporters have celebrated into the night after an overwhelming endorsement of same-sex marriage that could allow gay Australians to marry by Christmas.

Sydney's Oxford Street was flooded with an estimated 10,000 party-goers on Wednesday night who spilled from bars and venues to join a march toward Hyde Park where the revelling continued.

The main thoroughfare was transformed with a Mardi Gras-like celebration. Some had been rejoicing news that 61.6 per cent of the nation were in favour of same-sex marriage since morning.

Balloons filled the air, rainbow flags were waving high and people danced with gleeful abandon.

They hailed change and change that could happen fast.

Legislation could be passed in the remaining two weeks that parliament sits for the year.

William Hodges, 30, and his partner Glenn Cuskely, 41, are hoping to be among the first Australians to tie the knot.

They delayed their big day after initially planning to marry in Europe.

"We didn't see the point of coming back to Australia, our home, and not being valid," Mr Cuskely told AAP.

So they held out for a 'yes' vote and now they plan to marry in early 2018.

The couple started their night at Stonewall Hotel on Oxford Street but then joined the parade.

"John Paul Young was right - love is in the air," Mr Hodges said.

One of Melbourne's best known streets was painted rainbow where throngs of glittered, flag-wearing gays and lesbians gathered to celebrate.

Hundreds of LGBTIQ people and their supporters settled in for a late one in Lygon Street.

A majority 'yes' vote in a long-running postal survey was recorded in 133 of 150 federal electorates across the country, sending a strong message to parliament.

"I bloody love you Australia," screamed comedian Magda Szubanski as she heard the result.

The tearful comedienne thanked Australia on behalf of the gay community.

"One of the most vilified groups in history and finally the broader community has welcomed us in from the cold," she told crowds.

In Canberra on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, himself a 'yes' advocate, vowed to hear the message, setting Christmas as a target.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten told a joyous crowd outside Melbourne's State Library: "Today we celebrate, tomorrow we legislate."