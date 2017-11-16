Liberal Senator Dean Smith says he never believed the day would come when he could marry his partner.

The gay Liberal senator behind the same-sex marriage bill said he never believed his relationship would have equal recognition in an emotional address to parliament.

West Australian senator Dean Smith was embraced by politicians from all sides after Thursday's speech, the first in the debate on legislation to legalise same-sex marriage.

"I never believed the day would come when my relationship would be judged by my country to be as meaningful and valued as any other. The Australian people have proven me wrong," Senator Smith told parliament as he fought back tears.