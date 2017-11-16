National Republicans are calling for US Senate candidate Roy Moore to abandon the race. (AAP)

Donald Trump is avoiding joining Republicans who are calling for Senate candidate Roy Moore to stand aside amid a growing sex scandal.

President Donald Trump has dodged questions about the turmoil in the Alabama Senate race, declining to join national Republicans who've called for Roy Moore to abandon the race amid allegations of sexual impropriety with teenage girls.

Far from surrendering, Moore's camp has challenged the credibility of one of the accusers.

Trump, who withstood allegations of sexual assault weeks before his own election, was uncharacteristically silent when faced with questions about the scandal, which has rattled the party and left Moore's would-be colleagues threatening to expel him should he win.

Moore, meanwhile, offered fighting words in a tweet addressed to the top Senate Republican: "Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On."

In Alabama, Moore's campaign chairman and personal attorney tried to undercut the story of one of the women who has accused Moore of sexually accosting her when she was in high school.

The attorney, Phillip Jauregui, demanded that Beverly Nelson "release the yearbook" she contends Moore signed. The lawyer questioned whether the signature was Moore's and said it should be submitted for handwriting analysis.

He did not address original allegations from Leigh Corfman who says that Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14.