Ben Simmons has just missed out on a triple-double but dominated rival rookie Lonzo Ball in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 76ers won 115-109 in LA on Wednesday, with Simmons scoring his ninth double-double in 14 games with 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Ball had a horror night with just two points while his Australian team-mate Andrew Bogut had six points and 10 rebounds but most dominant on court was 76ers centre Joel Embiid with 46 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks.