Social media giants Facebook and Snapchat will trial a new service providing direct support to victims of cyberbullying, a royal campaign has announced.

The Duke of Cambridge is spearheading a fresh battle against online abuse with the support of a taskforce made up of major tech firms and charities.

He is to announce a code of conduct for the internet, said to be the first of its kind globally, urging young people to "stop, speak, support".

For the last 18 months, the Royal Foundation's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying has been working on ways to create a safer space for young people online.

Facebook and Snapchat are exploring alterations to their sites which allow victims to access help, which was created with the NSPCC.

It will be trialled among groups of young people, Kensington Palace said, with William hoping it can soon be rolled out universally.

The Taskforce's code of conduct, which is said to be national and youth-led, encourages young people to consider how they behave online.

It asks them to stop and consider what the situation is before joining in negative activity online, speak to an adult, a charity or report any abuse if they are concerned, and offer support to the individual being targeted.

Organisations including Google, Apple, EE and Twitter have all been involved in the project.

In a video released on Wednesday, William warned that anonymity online can be "really, really dangerous" as it allows cyberbullies to ignore the real-world impact of their actions.

His interest in the problem began shortly after the birth of his own son, Prince George, when he heard the story of a boy took his own life as a result of online abuse.

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.