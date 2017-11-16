Australian golfer Brett Coletta is one of the co-leaders after day one of the NSW Open. (AAP)

Brett Coletta, Daniel Nisbet and Jason Scrivener are joint leaders after the first round of the NSW Open at Sydney's Twins Creek Golf and Country Club.

Coletta, 20, took advantage of benign Thursday afternoon conditions at the Graham Marsh-designed Twins Creek Golf and Country Club near Penrith to post an opening round eight-under-par 64.

He tops the leaderboard with Queensland's Daniel Nisbet and Western Australia's Jason Scrivener.

Coletta, whose swing was described last year as one of the world's best by veteran Australian and multiple PGA Tour winner Robert Allenby, has struggled a little since turning professional in March 2016. He has just returned after taking a break from the game.

"I just needed time. I know what I needed for myself and so I took the time I needed," Coletta said.

"It's been a big 18 months, a big 24 months to be honest."

Nisbet was pleased with his day's work.

"We flew around the front nine," Nisbet said.

"It was good weather out there ... the greens are very receptive at the moment. But they might firm up later."

Nisbet said his focus was on the Australian summer.

"This is the build-up, this is the big stuff for us so I've been trying to get my game where it needs to be."

Other standout rounds came from amateur Min Woo Lee at seven under, Victorian Tom Power Horan (-6) and former US PGA winner Nathan Green who posted a five-under round which included a holed bunker shot on nine for eagle.

"He wanted to find the ridge and get it up there," said his young caddie.

"But it just came out clean and it spun really hard straight into the hole."

Earlier, Wollongong rookie Thomas Heaton holed his tee shot on the par-3 second, only minutes into the first round of his debut professional tournament.

The prodigiously talented school student struck a perfect nine-iron to record his first professional hole-in-one, and third of his golfing life.

The rookie has been in the spotlight, firstly for becoming the youngest senior club champion at The Australian Golf Club, and also for his heroic five-man playoff win in qualifying to secure one of two spots at the NSW Open.

He finished the day one under.