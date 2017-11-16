US President Donald Trump seen during the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit (Getty Images)

Twitter users slammed US President Donald Trump after he mistakenly tweeted condolences for a US mass shooting which occurred more than a week ago.

Four people were killed and several children were injured when a gunman stormed Rancho Tehama Elementary School in California on Tuesday in the latest US mass shooting.

Following the tragedy, Mr Trump turned to Twitter to offer his condolences, but mistakenly mentioned the mass shooting's location as "Sutherland Springs, Texas", which was the scene of a November 5 mass shooting where 26 people were killed in a church.

Related reading Teachers save kids' lives at US school Quick thinking by staff at a school in California has saved lives after a gunman started shooting at the building.

Mr Trump's tweet, which was deleted soon after it was posted, read: “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived”.

Social media users believed Mr Trump meant to to offer his condolences for the Rancho Tehama shooting.

The tweet closely mirrored one he sent on November 5 for the victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting.

Social media users expressed their outrage that the president mixed up the cities.

Recently back from Asia, President Trump resumed his morning tweeting routine, this time citing what he's calling a "successful" trip and slamming a regular media target.

The president arrived back at the White House on Tuesday evening after the 12-day tour of Asia, and the tweeting picked up hours later.

He said the United States is "respected again" in the Asia-Pacific region, and he asserts that people "will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!"

Trump also is back sparring at CNN, one of his favourite media targets.

- With AAP