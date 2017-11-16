PM warns parliament will sit for as long as it takes to legislate extending marriage law. (AAP)

Nipple stickers, leather outfits and patching things up with Karl Stefanovic.

Malcolm Turnbull has been thrown some unusual curve balls during a morning media blitz after the same-sex marriage postal survey.

The prime minister popped up on at least six television and radio stations on Thursday to bask in the resounding yes vote and promising to have laws allowing gay marriage passed before Christmas.

Mr Turnbull said the voluntary poll was a "triumph" despite widespread concerns about its impacts on vulnerable people.

He said the final result was a "massive confidence boost" for young gay people struggling with their identities and worried about how their family and friends may feel.

"I reckon it has been an amazing affirmation actually," Mr Turnbull told Melbourne's Triple M radio.

"I think this has been a triumph, this postal survey. It's been extraordinary."

The prime minister acknowledged the postal survey would not have happened had he not pushed for it, with political resistance from all sides of parliament.

"Well it's very satisfying because we put our faith - I put my faith - in the goodwill and common sense of Australians and they responded responsibly with love and with respect."

Mr Turnbull said he was always confident the yes vote would succeed.

"But you know, expectations have been wrong on so many occasions recently, I guess everyone was holding their breath," he told the Nine Network.

He downplayed concerns about a swathe of western Sydney seats voting against changing marriage laws, saying the electorates were home to diverse cultural communities.

"You've got a very big Muslim community who are very conservative on issues like this and have very little support for same-sex marriage," Mr Turnbull said.

"But look, that's fine. It's a free country. That's why I wanted to give everyone their say."

The prime minister rubbished "nonsense" arguments peddled by same-sex marriage opponents about the apparent danger to free speech.

"There is nothing in this proposal that would restrict free speech about issues of morality or religion. People express those views all the time and always will."

Mr Turnbull is confident the enabling legislation will sail through parliament, with some minor amendments.

His inquisitors at Brisbane radio station Hit 105 were curious about the knock-on effect for Liberal faithful.

"Will we see many Liberal Party members at Mardi Gras in leathers and nipple-pasties dancing?" one host asked.

"Well you never know, you never know. It is a broad church, as John Howard always said," Mr Turnbull replied.

Mr Turnbull also sought to bury the hatchet with Today host Karl Stefanovic, after the pair's icy recent encounter over the prime minister "waffling".

He delivered a series of one-word answers when asked about his political legacy and the wolves encircling him.

"I like this side of you. Is it fair to say you're in a better mood this morning?" Stefanovic asked.

"Yes," the prime minister laughed, before moving on to his next interview.