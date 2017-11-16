Three UCLA basketball players who had been detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting have thanked President Trump for helping to secure their release.

The three players, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, remain suspended from the University of California's basketball team indefinitely, coach Steve Alford told a news conference.

All three apologised for their actions and thanked Trump for helping secure their release by raising the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent visit, in their first public comments since being detained.

"I am embarrassed and ashamed for disappointing my family, teammates, coaches and the entire UCLA community," Riley told a press conference.

"To President Trump and the United States government, thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf. We really appreciate you helping us out."

Trump said the players should be grateful for his involvement.

"Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!" he wrote on Twitter.

The players have arrived back at Los Angeles Airport on a flight from Shanghai.