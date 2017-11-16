A British MP has put forward a motion congratulating Australian same-sex marriage campaigners after the country voted resoundingly in favour of it.

In a quirk of the British parliamentary system, a special motion has been tabled on Australia's same-sex marriage postal survey in Westminster.

The early day motion was lodged by Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle on Wednesday (local time), welcoming the result and congratulating the campaigners.

Used to draw attention to issues, early day motions must be expressed in a single sentence, often leading to the repetitive use of semicolons. Throughout the house's sitting MPs will add their names.

"That this House welcomes the result of the Australian marriage equality survey which had a resounding result for the yes campaign with 61.6 per cent in favour; notes that the turnout for the survey was 79.5 per cent, higher than that of the 2017 general election or EU referendum turnout; further notes that this means an overwhelming majority of the Australian people now want their Government to make marriage equality legal in their country; calls on the UK Government to work with other nations around the world to end all forms of discrimination against LGBT people; and congratulates Australian marriage equality campaigners for their many hard years of work," the motion read.

Mr Russell-Moyle told AAP he expected more of his Labour colleagues to support the motion.

"To be honest, I am surprised Australia has taken as long as it has to bring about equality but it's now been a resounding victory for the yes campaign," he said.

"I wanted to table an EDM to show solidarity with Australian marriage equality campaigners and to let them know that this result is down to their many years' advocacy on the issue."

His motion comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed the survey results.

Responding to a question from a fellow Conservative MP, Ms May told the British parliament: "I am as proud as he and many others were when we passed the legislation here in this House, and made possible same-sex marriage here in the United Kingdom and I hope that the Australian government will take that vote and act on it very soon."

Mr Russell-Lloyd also urged the Turnbull government to legislate quickly.

"Well done and I look forward to visiting Australia soon and who knows, maybe I'll find a husband!"