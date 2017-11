The unemployment rate fell to 5.4 per cent in October, according to the latest official figures.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.4 per cent in October, official figures show, beating market expectations.

The total number of people with jobs rose by 3,700 in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said, with full-time employment rising by 24,300 and part-time positions falling by 20,700.

Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain steady at 5.5 per cent.