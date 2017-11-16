A heavily pregnant Victorian mum who was put in an induced coma after catching the flu has woken and continues to improve.

A Victorian mum who spent months in a coma after contracting a horror flu while heavily pregnant is now awake and in a stable condition, her family says.

After three months in intensive care at Melbourne's The Alfred Hospital, Cobram mum Sarah Hawthorn has woken and continues to improve.

"It has been a big journey for our family and at this stage, while Sarah is in recovery, we won't be making any further comment," Ms Hawthorn's family said in a statement on Thursday.

"We've been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community, and all the kind wishes we have received.

"(Sarah's) son is fit and healthy."

In a gofundme page created in September, Ms Hawthorn's family said "her gorgeous boy arrived earlier than planned and following his birth Sarah was, and remains, in a critical condition in an induced coma".

Victorian Health Minister Jill Hennessy earlier labelled the 2017 flu season as a "horror" one, which claimed the lives of 121 aged-care residents, as well as eight-year-old Melbourne girl Rosie Brealey and young Bacchus Marsh dad Ben Ihlow.

In September, the state health department said it had confirmed more than 13,000 flu cases.