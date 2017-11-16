Signout
SEOUL (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday that Russia remains "non-compliant", dealing a blow to its hopes of being cleared for February's Winter Olympics.
WADA's Foundation Board, currently meeting in Seoul, had approved the recommendation of the Independent Compliance Review Committee, it said on its Twitter feed.

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA has been suspended since a WADA report in 2015 found evidence of state-sponsored doping and accused it of enabling rather than catching drug cheats.

The development is a blow to Russia's hopes of being cleared to compete at next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ian Ransom)

