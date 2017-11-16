WADA's Foundation Board, currently meeting in Seoul, had approved the recommendation of the Independent Compliance Review Committee, it said on its Twitter feed.
Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA has been suspended since a WADA report in 2015 found evidence of state-sponsored doping and accused it of enabling rather than catching drug cheats.
The development is a blow to Russia's hopes of being cleared to compete at next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
